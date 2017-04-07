Trio of speakers at Journey to Recovery, 7 Apr 2017
Journey to Recovery, 24 Barnette Road, off Old Burkesville Loop, Columbia, KY will be hosting speakers Karen Jones, Willie Bland, and Randy McVay, this Friday, April 7, 6pmCT. Everyone welcome.
