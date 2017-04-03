Mrs. Elizabeth Anderson Myers, 78, Bu...

Mrs. Elizabeth Anderson Myers, 78, Burkesville, KY

1 hr ago

Mrs. Elizabeth Anderson Myers, 78, Burkesville, KY She was of Methodist faith, a member of Liberty United Methodist Church, and a Seamstress for Bob Evans Manufacturing. She was the daughter of Shelby Frank & Georgia Juanita Anderson, and the widow of Walter "Cranzie" Anderson.

