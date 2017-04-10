Mr. Lyle Walker Cloyd, 64, Florence, KY

Mr. Lyle Walker Cloyd, 64, Florence, KY

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Mr. Lyle Walker Cloyd, 64, Florence, KY He was a native of Cumberland County, KY, and a resident of Boone County, KY, at the time of his death. His final resting place will be in Burkesville, KY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burkesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who has HSV2 5 hr Happy 2
Whitney Parrish 12 hr Mckayla 18
Melisa White 17 hr truth 5
Keystone Semi's 18 hr yzass 35
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) Sun RGW 706
FLU Hits Cumberland County Apr 7 Big daddy 12
who is hayward Adams and kenny mims Apr 7 John boy 3
See all Burkesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burkesville Forum Now

Burkesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burkesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Burkesville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,186 • Total comments across all topics: 280,209,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC