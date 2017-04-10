Mr. Lyle Walker Cloyd, 64, Florence, KY
Mr. Lyle Walker Cloyd, 64, Florence, KY He was a native of Cumberland County, KY, and a resident of Boone County, KY, at the time of his death. His final resting place will be in Burkesville, KY.
