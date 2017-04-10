Chuck Hatfield speaking at JtR, Fri 1...

Chuck Hatfield speaking at JtR, Fri 14 Apr

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Chuck Hatfield speaking at JtR, Fri 14 Apr Journey To Recovery, 24 Burnett Rd., Old Burkesville Loop, Columbia, KY, will be hosting Chuck Hatfield, this Friday, April 14, 2017 at 6pmCT. Please come out and support Journey To Recovery and the speaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burkesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When your mother hates you (Apr '10) 6 min Denise 154
Whitney Parrish 3 hr just tell the truth 19
who has HSV2 10 hr Happy 2
Melisa White 22 hr truth 5
Keystone Semi's 23 hr yzass 35
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) Sun RGW 706
FLU Hits Cumberland County Apr 7 Big daddy 12
See all Burkesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burkesville Forum Now

Burkesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burkesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Burkesville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,214,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC