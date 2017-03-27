Journey to Recovery open discussion - Fri 31 Mar 2017
Journey to Recovery open discussion - Fri 31 Mar 2017 Journey to Recovery, 24 Barnette Road, Old Burkesville Loop, Columbia, KY, will be having open discussion at 6pmCT, Friday, March 31, 2017. Everyone is welcome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burkesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's not be like the Republicans
|21 min
|Bleeding Heart Li...
|106
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Real Conservative
|680
|Berry McCoy (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|NightHawk
|102
|liquor store
|19 hr
|wonder
|10
|R the Netherlys still around (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Eva
|113
|Bird Flu at keystone
|Sun
|Big bird
|12
|R.I.P. Eddie Vaughn (Jun '12)
|Mar 25
|williemo
|76
Find what you want!
Search Burkesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC