Four arrested in Monroe Co. meth lab discovery
Four arrested in Monroe Co. meth lab discovery NOTE: An arrest is not a finding of guilt.
Burkesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog Warden (Aug '09)
|48 min
|Atticus
|70
|Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09)
|2 hr
|Gurtrude
|62
|Dyer store
|2 hr
|Investigater
|19
|Tammy Jhonson and Kenneth Jhonson
|4 hr
|David
|14
|who has HSV2
|6 hr
|Ben
|1
|Hot Rod's
|6 hr
|Willard
|14
|Cigarette store
|13 hr
|Just me
|5
