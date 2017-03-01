David A. Janes, Adair County, KY
David A. Janes, Adair County, KY He was a member of Dutch Creek Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Burkesville, KY, a United States Marine Corps veteran, had been a truck driver. He was a native of Cumberland County, KY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burkesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glenda Willis
|44 min
|Salty
|9
|Hot Rod's
|1 hr
|curious
|4
|bh
|2 hr
|lou
|3
|Jaclyn bell bowlin
|13 hr
|shelia
|33
|ashley judd
|Feb 28
|I am hott
|44
|Pizza hut
|Feb 28
|simple spotter
|11
|Release date
|Feb 28
|Mischievous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burkesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC