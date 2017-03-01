David A. Janes, Adair County, KY

David A. Janes, Adair County, KY

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

David A. Janes, Adair County, KY He was a member of Dutch Creek Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Burkesville, KY, a United States Marine Corps veteran, had been a truck driver. He was a native of Cumberland County, KY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burkesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Glenda Willis 44 min Salty 9
Hot Rod's 1 hr curious 4
bh 2 hr lou 3
Jaclyn bell bowlin 13 hr shelia 33
ashley judd Feb 28 I am hott 44
Pizza hut Feb 28 simple spotter 11
Release date Feb 28 Mischievous 1
See all Burkesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burkesville Forum Now

Burkesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burkesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Burkesville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,621 • Total comments across all topics: 279,263,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC