Billy Flatt speaking at Journey to Recovery 10 Mar 2017
Billy Flatt speaking at Journey to Recovery 10 Mar 2017 Journey To Recovery, 24 Barnett Road, off Old Burkesville Loop, Columbia, KY will be hosting Billy Flatt, at 6pmCT, Friday, March 10, 2017. Billy will also be singing for us.
Burkesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone
|5 hr
|Purple rain
|3
|Cigarette store
|7 hr
|Jimmy choo
|3
|Jaclyn bell bowlin
|10 hr
|I'll be waiting
|42
|Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09)
|12 hr
|In the know
|55
|Pizza hut
|14 hr
|yeah
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|TCHS Class 76
|658
|Would anyone know?
|Mon
|Beagle
|5
