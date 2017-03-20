Barry McGaha to speak at Journey to R...

Barry McGaha to speak at Journey to Recovery, 24 Mar 2017

Barry McGaha to speak at Journey to Recovery, 24 Mar 2017 Journey To Recovery, 24 Barnett Road, off Old Burkesville Loop, Columbia, KY will be hosting Barry McGaha, at 6pmCT, Friday, March 24, 2016. Everyone is welcome.

