William Sandy Farlee, 68, Burkesville, KY
William Sandy Farlee, 68, Burkesville, KY He worked for many years trimming trees for various companies, and was a longtime farmer. He was a native of Cumberland County, KY, and a resident of the county at the time of his death.
Burkesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who does those paintings and mirrors of people
|1 hr
|Jj Whitley
|9
|Teresa
|2 hr
|Concerned
|1
|BBQ Destinations?
|9 hr
|NewLifeChruch
|30
|jamacia daley smith
|10 hr
|hott
|7
|Whitney Parrish
|13 hr
|Girl
|1
|mr witherspoon
|14 hr
|preacherJ
|1
|Sarah Whitaker owens
|Wed
|2 Nastys
|30
