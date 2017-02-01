William Sandy Farlee, 68, Burkesville...

William Sandy Farlee, 68, Burkesville, KY

William Sandy Farlee, 68, Burkesville, KY He worked for many years trimming trees for various companies, and was a longtime farmer. He was a native of Cumberland County, KY, and a resident of the county at the time of his death.

