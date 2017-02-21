Mystery Rock Answer: Wendell Wilson answers Where correctly
This appears to be the rock in front of the amphitheater at the Dr. Joseph Schickels Memorial Park on River Street in Burkesville, Ky. I do not know how it got there or why, maybe someone else knows the answer to that.
