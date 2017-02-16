Mr. Larry David
Mr. Larry David Stalcup, Burkesville, KY He was a member of Poplar Grove Church of Christ. He was a successful entrepreneur and business owner, having owned several businesses in the forestry and petroleum industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burkesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haylee redwine
|18 min
|Mad
|4
|Wendy Norris
|1 hr
|Well
|19
|Emily Clark- Ugly and lazy
|2 hr
|lol
|2
|Poor Kathy Wilson
|3 hr
|wondering
|8
|Whitney Parrish
|5 hr
|Lol
|2
|is burkesville a good place to live (May '16)
|Wed
|Peter stain
|74
|dinner tommorow
|Wed
|Chef
|10
Find what you want!
Search Burkesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC