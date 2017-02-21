Lee Ann Newby Frink, 84, Cumberland C...

Lee Ann Newby Frink, 84, Cumberland Co., KY

Lee Ann Newby Frink, 84, Cumberland Co., KY She was a member of True Vine Missionary Baptist Church, and a seamstress. She was a native of Burkesville, KY and a resident of Indianapolis, IN, at the time of her death.

