Journey to Recovery will host speaker Brian Walters

Journey To Recovery, 24 Burnett Road, off Old Burkesville Loop Road, Columbia, KY, will be hosting Brian Walters, Russell Springs, KY this Friday, March 3, 2017, at 6pmCT. Everyone welcome.

