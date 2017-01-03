Mrs. Dianne Marie White Ward, 63, Bur...

Mrs. Dianne Marie White Ward, 63, Burkesville, KY

Mrs. Dianne Marie White Ward, 63, Burkesville, KY She was a member of Burkesville Baptist Church and a Medical Billing Clerk. She was a native of Marion County, IN, and a resident of Cumberland County, KY, at the time of her death.

