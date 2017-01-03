Cumberland County, KY gets 12th ABC licensee Wed 4 Jan 2017
Cumberland County, KY gets 12th ABC licensee Wed 4 Jan 2017 ColumbiaMagazine.com story A 12th ABC Licensee for Cumberland County, KY, was issued Wednesday, January 4, 2016. The latest license was issued an NQ Malt Beverage Package License, an NQ Retail Drink License, and a Special Sunday Retail Drink License for Sulphur Creed Resort, 3917 Sulphur Creek Road, Burkesville, KY.
