Cumberland County gets 11th ABC license
Cumberland County gets 11th ABC license ColumbiaMagazine.com story A 11th ABC License for Cumberland County, KY, was issued Thursday, December 22, 2016. The latest is an NQ Malt Beverage Package License for Hot Rod BBQ & Grill, 3850 Celina Road, Burkesville, KY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burkesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know of anything to rent ,need a pl...
|1 hr
|Kentucky karma
|1
|Sammy
|2 hr
|ugly
|6
|is burkesville a good place to live (May '16)
|7 hr
|wow
|57
|Happy New Year
|7 hr
|Honeybee
|1
|Yard sale!!
|19 hr
|sue
|8
|Hospital workers
|21 hr
|ha
|12
|Bad Changes
|Sat
|Sewer rat
|3
Find what you want!
Search Burkesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC