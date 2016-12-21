Cumberland County gets 11th ABC license

Cumberland County gets 11th ABC license

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Cumberland County gets 11th ABC license ColumbiaMagazine.com story A 11th ABC License for Cumberland County, KY, was issued Thursday, December 22, 2016. The latest is an NQ Malt Beverage Package License for Hot Rod BBQ & Grill, 3850 Celina Road, Burkesville, KY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burkesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know of anything to rent ,need a pl... 1 hr Kentucky karma 1
Sammy 2 hr ugly 6
is burkesville a good place to live (May '16) 7 hr wow 57
Happy New Year 7 hr Honeybee 1
Yard sale!! 19 hr sue 8
Hospital workers 21 hr ha 12
Bad Changes Sat Sewer rat 3
See all Burkesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burkesville Forum Now

Burkesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burkesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Burkesville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,217 • Total comments across all topics: 277,505,690

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC