WKU confers doctorate to Burkesville,...

WKU confers doctorate to Burkesville, KY, residetn

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Columbia Magazine

WKU confers doctorate to Burkesville, KY, residetn Information from Western Kentucky University Western Kentucky University conferred ten Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership degrees at commencement exercises in Bowling Green, KY, Saturday, December 10, 2016. April Craft of Burkesville, KY, whose dissertation is entitled "Examining Teacher Practices Related to Student-to-Student Discourse in the Middle School Classroom," was one of the ten receiving the prestigious degree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burkesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Let's not be like the Republicans 10 hr pirate 45
Sarah Whitaker owens 12 hr Justin parham 18
ear stapling to lose weight and stop smoking (Jan '08) 16 hr Lisa 33
Yard sale!! 20 hr Sale 5
is burkesville a good place to live (May '16) 20 hr vally 47
For Rent? 20 hr brenda 2
family 21 hr gail 14
See all Burkesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burkesville Forum Now

Burkesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burkesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Burkesville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,975 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,340

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC