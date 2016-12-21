Mrs. Evelyn Christine Craft, 72, Burk...

Mrs. Evelyn Christine Craft, 72, Burkesville, KY

Wednesday Dec 7

Mrs. Evelyn Christine Craft, 72, Burkesville, KY She was a member of Leslie United Methodist Church and a cashier for Shell. She was a native of Burkesville, KY, and a resident of the city at the time of her death.

