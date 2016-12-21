John David Hunter, Cumberland Co., KY
There are 1 comment on the Columbia Magazine story from Tuesday Nov 29, titled John David Hunter, Cumberland Co., KY. In it, Columbia Magazine reports that:
John David Hunter, Cumberland Co., KY He was a former employee of Brach's Candy Company in Illinois. He was a native of Monroe County, KY, was a former resident of Burkesville, KY, and was a resident of Glasgow, KY, at the time of his death.
