New Developments: Burkburnett fire do...

New Developments: Burkburnett fire downtown under control

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: KAUZ

Burkburnett Fire Chief Rodney Ryalls says the fire that started around 9 p.m. near East 2nd Street and Avenue C at the former Elliot's Auto Supply is under control. Witnesses say they have never seen anything like the blaze, and our crews on the scene say around 10:45 p.m. there was still a lot of smoke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burkburnett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A dderall and Other opiates Sun Pills 1
Affordable DUI lawyer (Dec '16) Jun 8 Candace Horton 2
Empire paper company sucks (Aug '08) May 30 Deb soap man 27
News Texas House OKs letting adoption groups deny no... May 30 Carlos 4
Lookin for fun (Aug '11) May 25 Thisguy 5
Seeking a Farting Lactating Man May '17 Fartmales 2
United regional (Jun '16) Apr '17 Boogy 3
See all Burkburnett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burkburnett Forum Now

Burkburnett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burkburnett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Burkburnett, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,410 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC