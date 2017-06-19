New Developments: Burkburnett fire downtown under control
Burkburnett Fire Chief Rodney Ryalls says the fire that started around 9 p.m. near East 2nd Street and Avenue C at the former Elliot's Auto Supply is under control. Witnesses say they have never seen anything like the blaze, and our crews on the scene say around 10:45 p.m. there was still a lot of smoke.
