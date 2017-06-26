Burkburnett Police Officer arrested in Wichita Falls for DWI
Around 2:21 a.m. a Wichita County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle after it ran through the flashing red lights at Lawrence Road and Gregory Street. Angle was asked to step out of the vehicle.
