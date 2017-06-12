Patterson Gives Back program awards funding to Texoma schools
This program gives school districts the opportunity to submit an idea entry for a campus. These entries were submitted from 18 schools around the Texoma area.
Burkburnett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Affordable DUI lawyer (Dec '16)
|Jun 8
|Candace Horton
|2
|Empire paper company sucks (Aug '08)
|May 30
|Deb soap man
|27
|Texas House OKs letting adoption groups deny no...
|May 30
|Carlos
|4
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|May 25
|Thisguy
|5
|Seeking a Farting Lactating Man
|May '17
|Fartmales
|2
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr '17
|cash me owside
|3
