Burkburnett woman charged with crimes against a minor

Thursday May 11 Read more: KAUZ

In March, a Texas Ranger was contacted by the mother of a 16-year-old girl regarding the daughter's relationship with a 22-year-old woman identified as Casie Ann Cleaver, 23. The parent provided law enforcement with computer printouts containing more than 69,000 text message communications between September 19, 2016, and December 30, 2016. While investigating these communications the Texas Rangers said the content indicated that the victim and Cleaver had begun a romantic relationship.

