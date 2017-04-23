WF man charged in connection to sexual assault of 13-year-old girl
This week's Manhunt Monday suspect is now behind bars and more information about the crime he committed has been released. Burkburnett Police said in late February a woman came to the station to report the sexual assault of her 13-year-old daughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burkburnett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr 12
|cash me owside
|3
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|Apr 6
|Sand man
|4
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers (Oct '16)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Amy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Burkburnett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC