WF man charged in connection to sexua...

WF man charged in connection to sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: KAUZ

This week's Manhunt Monday suspect is now behind bars and more information about the crime he committed has been released. Burkburnett Police said in late February a woman came to the station to report the sexual assault of her 13-year-old daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burkburnett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
United regional (Jun '16) Apr 13 Boogy 3
snitching Apr 12 cash me owside 3
Lookin for fun (Aug '11) Apr 6 Sand man 4
News Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08) Apr 1 freaknana 10
Cps defense lawyers (Oct '16) Apr 1 freaknana 2
interested in a threesome (Dec '11) Apr 1 freaknana 10
Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11) Mar '17 Amy 6
See all Burkburnett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burkburnett Forum Now

Burkburnett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burkburnett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Burkburnett, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,506 • Total comments across all topics: 280,660,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC