Old Texas boundary celebrated by new monument
The new monument that represents the old boundary between the Republic of Texas and Oklahoma can be seen in Burkburnett. That original boundary was identified by the Daughters of the Republic of Texas , an organization dedicated to preserving, educating and researching the history of Texas for all generations.
