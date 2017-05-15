HS softball playoff pairings: Bi-District round

Graham vs Sweetwater: Gm 1 5p Thursday in Hermleigh Gm 2 5p Friday in Graham Gm 3 to follow Burkburnett vs Brownwood: Gm 1: 7p Thursday in Graham Gm 2: 8 p.m. Friday in Graford Game 3: 6 pm Saturday in Graford Iowa Park vs Ab.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.