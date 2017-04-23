23rd Annual Tom Foley Memorial Golf T...

23rd Annual Tom Foley Memorial Golf Tournament is around the corner

Tuesday Apr 4

Brent Davenport of Camp Fire North Texas joined Ava Van Valen on Newschannel 6 at Noon on Tuesday, to talk about the 23rd annual Tom Foley Memorial Golf Tournament. The event is taking place Saturday, April 28th at 1:00 pm at the River Creek golf course in Burkburnett.

Burkburnett, TX

