Burkburnett man accused of stealing from elderly woman
The investigation began in mid-November after a woman came to the Wichita Falls Police Department to inform officers that her elderly aunt's debit/credit card has been fraudulently used. The total came to $886.12 and purchases were made at Lowe's, Wal-Mart, Home Depot, and Tracfone.com.
