Vitro Architectural Glass's first North American jumbo coater coming to WF
Vitro Architectural Glass's crown jewel North American plant will be in Wichita Falls. Excitement is in the air at the facility because of the $55 million dollar project expansion that will bring their first large jumbo coater in North America to the Falls.
