Protocol for motorcycle pursuits is similar among local law enforcement agencies

City, county, and state law enforcement officials have similar protocol when it comes to pursuits, especially those that involve motorcycles. Wichita Falls and Burkburnett police and Wichita County Sheriff's deputies will pursue any vehicle until it becomes unsafe to do so.

