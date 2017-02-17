Man involved in deadly accident expresses grief
The man involved in an accident that claimed the life of a 49-year-old Wichita Falls man spoke out Sunday afternoon. Burkburnett police said another man was traveling northbound on I44 near Sheppard Road when he crossed the median hitting Hankins.
