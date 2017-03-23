Local businesses thrive at home and g...

Local businesses thrive at home and garden show

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: KAUZ

"My grandfather started growing plants in his yard in Burkburnett more than 65 years ago and started selling them and then gradually," said Smith. "We started opening the first store in Wichita Falls and have had a couple of locations since then."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burkburnett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11) Sat Amy 6
snitching Sat Guest 2
News Texas' next religious liberty fight could be ov... Mar 22 Gay Peace on Earth 2
2800 Pennsylvania Street Mar 12 lake bay boy 1
News Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike... Mar 7 yehoshooah adam 1
News Women Arrested for Injury to a Child (Jul '06) Feb '17 Imyourdemonshaunt... 4
I Used To Say That Feb '17 Ha Ha 1
See all Burkburnett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burkburnett Forum Now

Burkburnett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burkburnett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Burkburnett, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,837 • Total comments across all topics: 279,846,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC