Accident near I-44 claims the life of...

Accident near I-44 claims the life of a man

Saturday Feb 4

The Burkburnett Fire Chief Rodney Ryalls said the crash happened around 11:00 p.m. near I-44 and Sheppard Road. Chief Ryalls said the man who passed away was traveling northbound and crossed over into the southbound lane into ongoing traffic.

