Wichita Falls ramp closure causes delays

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Drivers experienced delays because of a bridge closure in Wichita Falls Tuesday. The bridge located at the I-44, U.S. 287 and Spur 325 interchange was shut down Tuesday at 8 a.m. The closure has caused some problems for drivers trying to get on U.S. 287 towards Vernon.

