Jason Meng was announced as Burkburne...

Jason Meng was announced as Burkburnett's new head coach on Thursday / Source: Granger ISD

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The Burkburnett ISD School Board unanimously approved Jason Meng as the Burkburnett HS head football coach and assistant athletic director on Thursday. Meng, who played 4 years for Midwestern State University, most recently was head coach at Granger High School for the past 2 seasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burkburnett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carter Aviation Technologies 11 hr Arcieroblows 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
snitching Jan 30 david 1
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) Jan 16 McGooters 20
Prison lock down (Apr '14) Jan 12 Velchevy__ 4
marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15) Jan 12 Velchevy__ 2
Stay Away From Texas Nite Life (Jun '10) Jan 8 Big Whiskey 29
See all Burkburnett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burkburnett Forum Now

Burkburnett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burkburnett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Burkburnett, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,947 • Total comments across all topics: 278,661,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC