Burkburnett ISD Board officially approves Meng as football coach
The Burkburnett ISD School Board unanimously approved Jason Meng as the Burkburnett HS head football coach and assistant athletic director on Thursday. Meng, who played 4 years for Midwestern State University, most recently was head coach at Granger High School for the past 2 seasons.
Read more at KAUZ.
