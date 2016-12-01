Police say ax-wielding man was drunk when he attacked driver, pulled...
A Wichita County man is accused of attacking a driver with an ax before pulling a knife on a relative, the Times Record News reports . Geoffrey Spencer Hibbs, 21, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated and two counts of criminal mischief.
Burkburnett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|McGooters
|20
|Prison lock down (Apr '14)
|Jan 12
|Velchevy__
|4
|marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15)
|Jan 12
|Velchevy__
|2
|Stay Away From Texas Nite Life (Jun '10)
|Jan 8
|Big Whiskey
|29
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan 2
|capowell
|49
|Position Taken? Transition sources say Trump wi...
|Dec '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|9
