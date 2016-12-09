Burkburnett Lighted Christmas Parade shines a light on backing the blue
Even though it was cold out Friday night, hundreds of people made their way to downtown Burkburnett for the city's Lighted Christmas Parade. This year's theme was "Blue Christmas," to honor first responders and the men and women who serve in our military.
