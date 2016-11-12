First Painted Pumpkin Roll in Burkbur...

First Painted Pumpkin Roll in Burkburnett ruled a success

Nov 12, 2016 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Families made their way to Friendship Park where kids painted pumpkins, played in bounce houses and rolled their pumpkins down the hill. "We just want to have some more activity in our parks and just get the community together," Special Events Coordinator, Megan January said.

