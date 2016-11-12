First Painted Pumpkin Roll in Burkburnett ruled a success
Families made their way to Friendship Park where kids painted pumpkins, played in bounce houses and rolled their pumpkins down the hill. "We just want to have some more activity in our parks and just get the community together," Special Events Coordinator, Megan January said.
