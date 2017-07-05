VIDEOS/PHOTOS: Scenes from a red, white and blue 4th of July in Burien
Under glorious sunny skies, with temps in the high 70s, Burien's Independence Day celebrations were a mix of tradition, family fun and red, white and blue pride in our country and region. VIDEOS: The city's 96th Annual Independence Day Parade followed a new route this year, starting on SW 153rd Street then winding through what many consider to be Burien's new heart - the now fully developed Town Square Park.
