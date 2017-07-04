Shootout, crash between 2 cars injures 2 in Burien Tuesday morning

The King County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a shootout between two vehicles - along with what appears to be a road rage crash - injured two in Burien Tuesday morning, July 4. Police say that just before 10 a.m. a couple of deputies heard shots being fired near SW 126th Street and 1st Ave South. They saw a silver convertible with the top down occupied by one man, who had a gun and was firing it towards another vehicle.

