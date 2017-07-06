Here's the lineup for the Olde Burien Block Party, coming Saturday July 15

This year's Olde Burien Block Party, set for Saturday, July 15, is being headlined by local band The Approximations - an 8-piece classic rock dance party band led by local boy Dan Satterberg - playing songs from AC/DC to ZZ Top, and all points in between. Enjoy music, food, and fun and celebrate the Burien community and its continued commitment to supporting local businesses.

