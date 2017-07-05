Enter to win gift cards from 909 and Burgers & Barley at Farmers Market
This month - starting Thursday, July 6 - at the Burien Farmers Market, Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest will be raffling off a $25 gift certificates for 909 Coffee & Wine, as well as for new business Burgers and Barley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NFL Teams Are WIshing They Didnt Pass On Tyler...
|46 min
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Jun 29
|shirinpulcino
|9
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 28
|Musikologist
|17
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Kira
|May '17
|Amanda
|1
|Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC