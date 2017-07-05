Enter to win gift cards from 909 and ...

Enter to win gift cards from 909 and Burgers & Barley at Farmers Market

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: The Waterland Blog

This month - starting Thursday, July 6 - at the Burien Farmers Market, Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest will be raffling off a $25 gift certificates for 909 Coffee & Wine, as well as for new business Burgers and Barley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NFL Teams Are WIshing They Didnt Pass On Tyler... 46 min SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Jun 29 shirinpulcino 9
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 28 Musikologist 17
1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No... May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Kira May '17 Amanda 1
Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ... May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks... May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,605 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC