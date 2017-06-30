Coulee Hite fire burning in Spokane C...

Coulee Hite fire burning in Spokane County

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Update: A German Shepherd is back with her family after she was taken from the family's yard. Charity Fielder had been searching for her dog since Monday morning when she saw her dog being taken from her yard by a man and a woman on security camera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NFL Teams Are WIshing They Didnt Pass On Tyler... Wed SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Jun 29 shirinpulcino 9
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 28 Musikologist 17
1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No... May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Kira May '17 Amanda 1
Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ... May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks... May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,026 • Total comments across all topics: 282,290,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC