Young thieves rescued after overturning stolen kayak at Three Tree Point Monday

A bit of excitement in Burien's Three Tree Point Monday night , as two underage boys stole a one-man kayak from one neighbor and oars from another, then jumped down off the bulkhead and started to paddle out into Puget Sound. Several neighbors who witnessed the theft in the 3500 block of SW 172nd Street yelled for the thieves to come back, but that made them paddle away faster.

