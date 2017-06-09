Wild Strawberry Festival, Father's Da...

Wild Strawberry Festival, Father's Day Car Show & Chili Cook-Off is June 17-18

Friday Jun 9

Summer is almost here and soon it'll be time for the annual Wild Strawberry Festival, Father's Day Car Show and the Chili Cook-off - coming to Burien Town Square on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18. You'll enjoy a weekend filled with fun, with a variety of live entertainment, food booths, crafts, and exhibits - and don't forget to get some fresh strawberry shortcake! On Sunday, bring Dad to the Father's Day Car Show and Chili Cook-off next to Town Square on SW 152nd Street. Both events are FREE , and hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

