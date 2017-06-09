Wild Strawberry Festival, Father's Day Car Show & Chili Cook-Off is June 17-18
Summer is almost here and soon it'll be time for the annual Wild Strawberry Festival, Father's Day Car Show and the Chili Cook-off - coming to Burien Town Square on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18. You'll enjoy a weekend filled with fun, with a variety of live entertainment, food booths, crafts, and exhibits - and don't forget to get some fresh strawberry shortcake! On Sunday, bring Dad to the Father's Day Car Show and Chili Cook-off next to Town Square on SW 152nd Street. Both events are FREE , and hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May 29
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Kira
|May 23
|Amanda
|1
|Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ...
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks...
|May 18
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|35
|Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Katie
|30
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr '17
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC