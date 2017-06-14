Watch Graffiti Artists create amazing murals at B-Town Beat Art Alley this weekend
Come celebrate the 3rd annual NW Mural Masters event, featuring several local graffiti and street artists from the Northwest and beyond this weekend! The 2017 NW Mural Masters will take place alongside Burien's Wild Strawberry Festival and the Discover Burien Father's Day Car Show. The Art Alley is a designated alleyway between 4th Ave SW and 6th Ave SW in the SW 152nd Alley.
