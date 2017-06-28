'Walk-n-Talk' Burien's historic/treas...

'Walk-n-Talk' Burien's historic/treasured Indian Trail this Sunday, July 2

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The Waterland Blog

Historic Trail a Burien Gem One of Burien's gems is the "Indian Trail". This wandering, varied trail winds high above the shoreline strip of SW 172nd St. - the "Sunrise Trail" portion - and from Three Tree Point northward, paralleling Maplewild Ave. SW along the "Sunset Trail".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) 5 hr Musikologist 17
1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No... May 29 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Kira May '17 Amanda 1
Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ... May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks... May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) May '17 Limpball Viagra 35
News Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07) May '17 Katie 30
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,360 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC