WABI Burien's June 'Walk-n-Talk' will be this Sunday, June 4

Wow, it's June! Let's start the summer months with a Walk-n-Talk. Sunday, June 4th , we'll meet up on the grassy knoll at Burien Town Square, walk to and around the Seahurst neighborhood, then back into town.

