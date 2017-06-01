WABI Burien's June 'Walk-n-Talk' will be this Sunday, June 4
Wow, it's June! Let's start the summer months with a Walk-n-Talk. Sunday, June 4th , we'll meet up on the grassy knoll at Burien Town Square, walk to and around the Seahurst neighborhood, then back into town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May 29
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Kira
|May 23
|Amanda
|1
|Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ...
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks...
|May 18
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|35
|Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07)
|May 11
|Katie
|30
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr '17
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC